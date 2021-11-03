Jessica Simpson has been praised after posting a picture from the height of her alcohol addiction.

The singer and actor shared the photo, which was taken in 2017 and has been branded “unrecognisable”, on Instagram in celebration of her four years sobriety.

In the caption, she described the “version” of herself in the photo as somebody who needed to overcome her addiction.

Simpson, who said she has “made nice with the fears and... accepted the parts of my life that are just sad”, was supported by her fans and fellow celebrities after sharing the post.