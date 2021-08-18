Ex- Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson was spotted filming a new music video in north London with a huge dance crew behind her, just days after teasing fans over her upcoming solo album.

Nelson, who left girl band Little Mix last year to pursue her solo career, was spotted with cameras and a dance troop in Edgware.

In the above video, filmed by a local resident, you can see the 30-year-old surrounded by an impressive array of dancers as they practice the routine for a new video.