Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has released her first solo single, 10 months after quitting the record-breaking girl group.

Her new track, Boyz, samples P Diddy's Bad Boy For Life and features a verse from rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

Nelson has previously described the song as an "in your face" club anthem that might divide fan opinion.

On Friday morning (8 October), the star arrived at Global radio headquarters in Leicester Square in a convertible car with the word "Boyz" graffitied onto the side.