Jimmy Carr has been criticised for a joke he made in his most recent Netflix comedy special about travellers.

During the comedian's His Dark Material Netflix special, Carr tells the audience: “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine.

"But they never mention the thousands of gipsies that were killed by the Nazis.

“No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk, about the positives."

CEO Olivia Marks-Woldman of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust has called the jokes "abhorrent".

