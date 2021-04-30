Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has branded Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, “self-destructive” during an interview with the boss on his programme on Wednesday. Lindell has pushed debunked claims about election fraud in relation to the November presidential election, won by Joe Biden, and has been sued for $1.3 billion (£932 million) in a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges that it has been defamed by false information about its voting machines.

Speaking to Lindell, Kimmel said: “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive. You have lost everything repeatedly, so many times in your life.”