Joanna Lumley says ‘everyone’s claiming the mental illness bandwagon’

Joanna Lumley has told everybody who she perceives to be jumping on the “mental illness bandwagon” to “just get a grip”.

Speaking on right-wing commentator Isabel Oakeshott’s podcast, the actor and presenter said: “When someone dies and you grieve, that’s human. That’s what being human is, you’re not mentally ill.

“And I think it is also awful to people who really are mentally ill, who are properly clinically depressed, for everybody to say they’ve got to have some sort of special treatment.”

She added: “Everyone’s claiming the mental illness bandwagon and I think that’s wrong.”

