Jodie Whittaker reveals pregnancy at the Brit Awards 2022

Actress Jodie Whittaker is pregnant with her second child.

The Doctor Who star shared her incredible news with the world whilst on the red carpet at The Brit Awards on Tuesday, 8 February.

Yorkshire-born Jodie, 39, and her American husband Christian Contreras, 35, are already parents to a six-year-old daughter who arrived in 2015.

Prior to yesterday’s awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Jodie hadn’t suggested that she might be pregnant, but was pictured cradling her baby bump on the red carpet.

