Joe Exotic has asked to be released from jail after being diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer.

The star of the Netflix documentary Tiger King is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in Texas for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse.

In an open letter shared on social media, Exotic - real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - has shared his diagnosis and asked the world to be his "voice".

He claims that he is innocent and wants to "enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones".

