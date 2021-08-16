Joe Lycett discussed his now-infamous “storming off” Steph’s Packed Lunch during an appearance on Sunday Brunch.

The comedian made headlines last month when he appeared to walk off the live Channel 4 show after host Steph McGovern showed a photo of him with a white PET plastic bottle he’s campaigning against.

Lycett said he was inspired by Piers Morgan storming off Good Morning Britain.

“If you storm off a talk show you get loads of press so I thought let’s do it on Steph’s show,” he told Sunday Brunch. “She very gracefully said you can storm off my show.”