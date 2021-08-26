Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has revealed he wants to see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson return to the WWE.

The Fast 9 star, who rejoined the WWE at the 2021 WWE SummerSlam, told Entertainment Weekly that he’s hoping to see Dwayne Johnson return to the sport as well.

The wrestler explained: “So as a fan, do I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But if i’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring.”