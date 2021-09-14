A newly uncovered interview revealed John Lennon believed he was a “hypocrite” for accepting his MBE in 1965, which is why he chose to give it back four years later.

The Beatle was awarded the honour alongside bandmates Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison.

"I was a hypocrite, and I was on the make if you get a medal for killing you should certainly get a medal for singing, and keeping Britain's economics in good nick," he told Canadian journalist Ken Zeilig.

The interviews recorded during 1969 and 1970 are due to be sold at auction.