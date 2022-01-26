John Lennon's son Julian selling Beatles memorabilia as NFTs

John Lennon’s son Julian is selling Beatles memorabilia as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Items being auctioned include NFTs of the Afghan coat worn by John Lennon in the film Magical Mystery Tour and three Gibson guitars given to Julian by his father.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain and buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here