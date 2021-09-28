Tapes of long-forgotten interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono did by a Canadian journalist are going up for auction in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The rare cassette tape, which contains 33 minutes of audio from Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, will go on sale at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen on Tuesday (28 September).

The newly discovered interviews of the Imagine singer include rare audio of him discussing what influenced The Beatles and what his favourite songs from that period were.

The tapes are also rumoured to include a never-released song.