Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner, John Whaite, made history with his professional dance partner, Johannes Radebe, as Strictly’s first male same-sex couple.

The duo received a standing ovation after their rendition of “Blue Monday”.

The judges praised the performance and Craig Revel-Horwood even went as far as saying that he had “loved it”.

For the first time in Strictly’s history, a same-sex male couple appeared in the competition, after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones danced together in the last series as the first same-sex female couple.