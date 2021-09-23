Johnny Depp has warned that no one is safe from "cancel culture".

The Hollywood actor, who recently lost a libel case against a British newspaper that labelled him a “wife-beater”, made the comments as he accepted a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

"I’m sure with the best of intentions – however it’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe," Depp said.

He also hit out at "cancel culture or this instant rush to judgment based on essentially what amounts to polluted air".