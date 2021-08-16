Johnny Depp has said he is being “boycotted” by Hollywood as his public image is getting in the way of his new film Minamata being released in US cinemas.

The 58-year-old actor made the claim in an interview with The Sunday Times, his first since losing a libel case against the publisher of The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” in relation to allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard, which Depp has strongly denied.

Depp stars in Minamata as the photojournalist Eugene Smith, who documented the effects of industrial pollution on residents of the Japanese town in the 1970s.