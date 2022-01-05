Jon Stewart accuses JK Rowling of using antisemitic caricatures in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart has accused JK Rowling of antisemitism for her depiction of goblins in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Mr Stewart’s argument was based on the similarities between the books’ goblin creatures and an illustration from an antisemitic text,The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, published in 1903.

Stewart, who is Jewish, said on his late-night show The Problem with Jon Stewart that most Harry Potter fans were unaware of the reference, while expressing confusion over the lack of outrage over the Gringotts’ goblin bankers in the movies.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here