‘So creamy’: Joss Stone bursts out singing while cooking corn chowder on Lorraine

Joss Stone left viewers of Lorraine baffled as she broke out into song while cooking corn chowder on Wednesday morning.

The singer, appearing from the home she grew up in Devon, decided to show off her impressive pipes as she gave instructions for the dish.

Stirring the chowder, Stone sang phrases like “so creamy” and “are you ready?” to viewers, leaving many rather confused.

Her outbursts came after she greeted the audience with an impromptu version of “good morning to you”, even laughing and admitting she was “actually here to cook not sing”.

