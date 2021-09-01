Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return for a Jungle Cruise sequel, with Disney pulling the trigger after the original release crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra and executive producer Scott Sheldon are also expected to return for the future project.

Jungle Cruise opened on 30 July to more than $35 million at the domestic box office and a further $30 million in Disney+ Premier Access in its first three days.

Worldwide box office revenue now stands at $187 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.