Frontier Developments has shared another developer diary for business simulation game Jurassic World Evolution 2. Specifically, it covers the basics of the game’s main campaign and the Chaos Theory mode.

The campaign takes place after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and tasks players with safely capturing dinosaurs and building a facility to keep and take care of them. Chaos Theory offers what if scenarios that put players in charge of managing the parks and facilities seen throughout the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

The game releases 9 November for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.