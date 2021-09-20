Hailey Baldwin has refuted claims that her husband Justin Bieber mistreats her.

Speaking in a recent interview, the supermodel set the record straight, hitting back at reports that suggest the pop star "is not nice to her".

"There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite," Baldwin said.

She also added that she is "lucky" to be with someone who makes her feel "special" every day.