'Justin Bieber: Our World' documentary coming to Amazon Prime

A new Justin Bieber documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World will premiere on Amazon Prime next month with a release date of 8 October confirmed.

The documentary will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who also worked with the Canadian singer on his 2020 docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The film will focus on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first show in the three years, the live-streamed New Year’s Eve 2020 event on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton.