Hailey Baldwin has insisted she will never walk away from her marriage to Justin Bieber, despite previously admitting that their first year together was “very difficult”.

The couple married in 2018 and Bieber has been vocal about his experience of depression after tying the knot.

Despite their struggles, Baldwin has said she would never have “abandoned” her husband.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

