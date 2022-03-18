Justin Bieber shares update on wife Hailey following blood clot scare

Justin Bieber gave fans a candid update about his wife Hailey Bieber’s recent health scare while onstage during his "Justice" tour on Wednesday.

He explained that Hailey has been doing well since she suffered “stroke-like symptoms” from a small blood clot in her brain last week.

"She’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong," Bieber said of his wife.

"It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing."

