Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg while leaving a party held for Justin Bieber.

The musician had been a guest at a Super Bowl weekend party at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles, on Friday night.

According to reports by TMZ, Kodak was outside the restaurant with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby in the early hours of Saturday (12 February) morning.

A fight broke out within the group, with Black reportedly attempting to punch someone when gunshots were heard by witnesses.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here