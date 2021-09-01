Justin Bieber has set a new record, becoming the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify.

The ‘Yummy’ singer has an average of 83.3 million listeners per month on the platform.

Bieber’s March release ‘Justice’ pushed him to the top spot.

The Weeknd holds the second spot, and Ed Sheeran holds third place.

Bieber recently postponed his world tour because of the pandemic, as there are varying rules in different dates.

The musician will still be performing in Las Vegas in October, alongside the likes of Jaden Smith and David Guetta.