‘You are my forever’: Justin Bieber pays tribute to celebrate wife Hailey’s birthday

Justin Bieber praised his wife Hailey Bieber as his "queen" on her 25th birthday on Monday (22 November), and admitted he is "so blessed to be yours".

Posting photos of him and his wife on Instagram, the singer captioned the post with a heart-warming tribute to Hailey Bieber.

In the Instagram post, Justin Bieber wrote that his life has “never made more sense” than it has since he’s been married to Hailey.

The star continued vowing to make Hailey feel like the queen she is for the rest of their days together and wrote she is more than enough for him.