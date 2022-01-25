Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas discussed claims of a rumoured romance between Strictly’s Kai and Nadiya during ITV’s Lorraine.

Dancer Nadiya Bychkova split from her football fiancé Matija Škarabot last year and is said to have struck up a romance with fellow pro Kai Widdrington during the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

When quizzed on the romance by Lorraine, Ballas said: “‘It’s not my place to say who’s what, where and when. There’s always rumours you know that Lorraine.”

