Kanye West wanted to transport his childhood home to the final Donda listening party.

The artist commissioned a replica of his childhood house to be built inside Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium.

The event was the third and final preview event for his new album.

West’s actual childhood home has been empty and boarded up for several years, but the city said it was not logistically possible to move the house into the stadium.

The house was the central feature for the listening premieres, placed in the centre of the field.