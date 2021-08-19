Celebrity designer Ben Baller thinks his friend Kanye West is a “misunderstood genius”and could learn an “alien language”.

The designer is close friends with the 44-year-old rapper and recently told the Daily Star newspaper: “He’s so many light years ahead of people that just having a normal conversation with him is difficult. I’m surprised he doesn’t speak an alien language yet”.

This comes after the power hitmaker recently announced a third listening party event with Apple Music in Chicago for his new album Donda.