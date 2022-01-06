Kanye West will reportedly headline Coachella 2022

Kanye West will reportedly headline the music festival in Coachella 2022.

Sources have told Variety that the Stronger rapper will take to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April which is the first time the event has been held since 2019.

Billboard reports that he might also stage a second Sunday Service performance that day with Billie Eilish also reportedly headlining the Friday or Saturday night.

