Kanye West has hinted at cheating on former wife Kim Kardashian during a song on the new album Donda.

The 44-year-old rapper hinted at an affair in the song Hurricane, talking about having a ‘new chick’ even after having ‘two kids.’

A source close to Kanye told People that the lyrics are “in a way [Kanye’s] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability.”

The new album recently beat Olivia Rodrigo’s Spotify record for the most-streamed album in 24 hours.