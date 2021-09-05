Kanye West is reportedly in the process of trademarking his own homeware brand.

TMZ has obtained legal documents filed by the rapper's Mascotte Holdings Inc. firm, which lists the kinds of items West wants to put his name to.

It includes shower curtains, wall decor, towels, placemats and bedding, with the latter made from cashmere, fleece and silk.

As well as potentially launching his own homeware brand, West is also said to be in the process of legally changing his name to Ye.