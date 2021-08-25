Kanye West has revealed that his latest Donda listening party to be held in Chicago tomorrow (August 26) won’t require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to gain entry.

After premiering the album at two consecutive listening parties in Atlanta last month, West has now decided to throw an event in his hometown – with some fans left dismayed by the constant delays to the album’s release.

Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said of the event: “Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time.