Kanye West reveals release date for 'Donda 2'

Kanye West fans are making several predictions about the rapper’s newly-announced album.

On Thursday (27 January), it was revealed that his 11th studio album will be released in February.

The album, produced by rapper Future, will be titled Donda 2, making it a sequel to Donda, which was released in August 2021.

West, now legally named Ye, named the records after his rapper’s mother, who died in 2008.

Following the record’s release date announcement, many predicted that it will be filled with lyrics targeting Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

