Kanye West is saying Universal Music Group released his album Donda without his approval,

In an Instagram post on Sunday the Runaway hitmaker wrote: “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album”.

The rapper’s mention of the song Jail Pt 2 has been a cause for controversy as it features Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women, and DaBaby, who made headlines over homophobic comments.

Representatives for Universal had no comment but sources have called the claims “preposterous.”