It appears that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake’s long-lasting feud has come to an end.

Both rappers, who released their hit albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy this year, posted a photograph and a video posing with each other in Toronto.

Ye captioned the photo of him, Drake, and J Price alongside a dove of peace emoji.

Drake then shared a video with Ye, and another one with Dave Chapelle as his new song “Knife Talk” playing in the background.

