As Kanye West's 10th studio album, 'Donda,' suffers more delays, rumours emerge claiming the 44-year-old is intentionally waiting to drop the album on the same release schedule as Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drizzy seemingly responded to the rumours about the postponed release in a verse in the new song 'Betrayal'.

After hearing the verse, Kayne took to Instagram to respond with a since-deleted image of a group chat.

West is seen to have sent a picture of Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Joker along with a message.

He signed the message off saying: "You will never recover. I promise you."