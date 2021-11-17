Drake and Ye, formally known as Kanye West, appear to have ended their long-running feud with an exchange on social media.

Ye first posted a photo of him, Drake and J Price on Instagram on Tuesday night, captioning it with the dove emoji.

Drake then shared a video of the pair re-uniting in Toronto, with Dave Chapelle's “Knife Talk” song playing in the background.

The pair have been feuding on and off for the past 12 years, but have seemingly squashed their beef.

