Kanye West goes after Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson on Instagram

Kanye West crossed Pete Davidson out of an Instagram photo amid his feud with Kid Cudi.

The Saturday Night Live comedian is currently dating Kim Kardashian, with West publicly declaring on social media this week that he wants his family with the reality star to be brought back together.

Seemingly as a result, West is now feuding with Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post West posted a handwritten note claiming that the “Day ‘n’ Night” musician would no longer be collaborating with him on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

