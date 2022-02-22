Kanye West has made the shocking claim that his wife Kim Kardashian needs to abide by conditions in order for her to be legally single.

The couple - who have four children together and separated last year - are currently going through divorce proceedings, with Kim, 41, filing earlier this year.

The entrepreneur has had her divorce demand opposed by rapper Kanye, 44, who recently made multiple public pleas to “get his family back together”.

He has asked for three conditions to be met in order for their divorce to be finalised.

