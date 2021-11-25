Kanye West has reiterated his desire to reconcile with Kim Kardashian amid their ongoing divorce, admitting he made "mistakes".

During a surprise visit to the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper delivered a speech about wanting to change the narrative surrounding his family.

Kanye said: "We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason I’m here to change the narrative."

