Kanye West believes he ‘embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with presidential run

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted to “embarrassing” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his Thanksgiving prayer.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a special prayer, featuring the Sunday Service choir, to mark Thanksgiving day on Friday (26 November).

Ye said: “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here