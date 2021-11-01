Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing backlash for bringing out Marilyn Manson at his Sunday Service held on 31 October.

The event, which was also attended by Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch, saw choir members wearing white outfits while singing gospel numbers.

Manson has been accused of rape and “further degrading acts” of exploitation and abuse by multiple women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

The 52-year-old singer has however denied all of the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

