Kanye West tells fans he doesn't want to make 'f***ing NFTs’

Kanye West has made it clear that he has no intention of entering the NFT space – at least for now.

On Monday (31 January), the 44-year-old rapper shared his views about non-fungible tokens in a social media post.

The Donda rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, said that he’s currently focused on building products “in the real world” and not the digital ones.

Ye added that fans should “ask me later”, suggesting that the “Follow God” rapper may be open to getting involved with NFTs in some way or another in the future.

