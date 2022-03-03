Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated Eazy music video

Kanye West has shared a music video in which he buries alive a cartoon figure bearing a resemblance to Pete Davidson.

It comes after the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly shared derogatory posts about Saturday Night Live star Davidson on social media.

The SNL star is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

On 2 March, Ye shared a music video for his recent track “Eazy”, featuring The Game.

