Kanye West tells paparazzi that he wants 'percentage of his image' in debate

Footage has emerged of Kanye West getting into a heated debate with a paparazzi after the rapper demanded a cut of the photographer’s earnings.

The clip was shared late on Saturday by the Twitter account @Kurrco and features West in a discussion with a photographer, who is out of shot, at Miami airport.

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, West argues that he and other celebrities should get a cut of what paparazzi earn as they are making a living off of his likeness and image.

