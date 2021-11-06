Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

Clips from the interview have now been shared online and in one show West can be heard speaking about his former partner Kim Kardashian.

In the clip, Kanye says he’s still married to Kardashian and refers to her as “my wife.”

He says: “She’s still my wife, there ain’t no paperwork.”

Kim joked about their split when she presented Saturday Night Live in October, saying "I divorced him" in her opening monologue.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here