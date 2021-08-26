Kanye West has asked California's court to change his legal name to ‘Ye’ just hours before his third listening event of Donda in Chicago.

Born Kanye Omari West, the rapper filed for the name change on Tuesday 24th August for ‘personal reasons’, according to TMZ.

The rapper's name change comes as fans reacted with frustration to the news that West is holding a further listening party for his new album Donda in Chicago, with still no release date for the highly anticipated album.