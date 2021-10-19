Kanye West has legally changed his name to ‘Ye’.

The rapper formally requested to change his name back in August, citing “personal reasons” for the decision.

Born Kanye Omari West, the 21-time Grammy Award winner previously alluded to his plans in a 2018 tweet.

“Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE”, he wrote three years ago.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the name change has now been officially approved by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge.

